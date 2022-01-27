Left Menu

Powerloom weavers seek govt's help

With the strike by powerloom weavers entering the 20th day with renewed demand for revised wages, CPIM MP P R Natarajan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to solve the issue.The government issued an order in November last revising the wages from December 1. This resulted in the indefinite strike, the MP said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:50 IST
Powerloom weavers seek govt's help
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

With the strike by powerloom weavers entering the 20th day with renewed demand for revised wages, CPI(M) MP P R Natarajan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to solve the issue.

The government issued an order in November last revising the wages from December 1. But, the order was not carried out citing decline in the domestic and export markets. This resulted in the indefinite strike, the MP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022