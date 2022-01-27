Powerloom weavers seek govt's help

With the strike by powerloom weavers entering the 20th day with renewed demand for revised wages, CPI(M) MP P R Natarajan on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to solve the issue.

The government issued an order in November last revising the wages from December 1. But, the order was not carried out citing decline in the domestic and export markets. This resulted in the indefinite strike, the MP said.

