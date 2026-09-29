Iran's Revolutionary Guards call Trump a 'big liar'

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 14:56 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards call Trump a 'big liar'

An Iranian ​Revolutionary Guards spokesperson on Tuesday called ​US President Donald ‌Trump a "big liar", ​accusing him of concealing the truth from Americans about Iran's nuclear programme and the effectiveness of ‌Iran's blockade of energy supplies from the Gulf.

Among his reasons for waging war on Iran, Trump has cited the need to ensure that it ‌will never be able to build a nuclear weapon. "The enemy (US) knows ‌that Iran is not after nuclear weapons," Hossein Mohebbi said. "Their issue with Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy."

He also ⁠challenged US ​assertions that ⁠Iran has lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, in part ⁠because the US military has been able to protect some of the tankers ​bringing oil out of the Gulf. "The fact that the Americans might manage, ⁠at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to sneak a small vessel through the ⁠Strait ​of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait ⁠is open," Mohebbi said.

According to Kpler data, September has seen a recovery of oil ⁠exports via ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, which are set to hit almost 10 million barrels per day, about half the ‌pre-war volume.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

Smartwatch AI Reaches 91% Accuracy in Heart Rhythm Study, With Important Trade-Offs

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026