Left Menu

T D Power Systems Q3 profit dips 7pc to Rs 19 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:37 IST
T D Power Systems Q3 profit dips 7pc to Rs 19 cr
  • Country:
  • India

TD Power Systems on Thursday reported a seven per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for December quarter 2021-22.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21.01 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total income stood at Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter against Rs 170.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022