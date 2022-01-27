T D Power Systems Q3 profit dips 7pc to Rs 19 cr

TD Power Systems on Thursday reported a seven per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for December quarter 2021-22.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 21.01 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total income stood at Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter against Rs 170.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

