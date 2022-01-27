Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:45 IST
JSW Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the diversified corporate, on Thursday said it will help in the conservation of the heritage David Sasoon library here.

The USD 13-billion JSW Group's arm has tied up with Hermes, Kala Ghoda Association and Consulate General of Israel for a restoration project, which is expected to be completed next year, according to an official statement.

* * * TCS, 6 other Indian cos enter 'Gender Equality Index' of Bloomberg * Largest software exporter TCS on Thursday said it has entered the 'Gender Equality Index' of Bloomberg, along with six other Indian companies.

The Tata group company had on Wednesday announced that it is among the two most-valued IT services companies in the world as per a ranking.

* * * NPCI International Payments partners with Teerapay * NPCI International Payments on Thursday announced a partnership with global payments infrastructure company Teerapay, which will help Indians with UPI IDs receive fund transfers from abroad directly into their bank accounts.

Terrapay processes payouts into 4.5 billion bank accounts and 1.5 billion mobile wallets every year, according to an official statement.

