Left Menu

15 NPA accounts worth Rs 50,000 cr to be transferred to NARCL by Mar-end: SBI chairman

Punjab National Bank has acquired close to 12 per cent stake in the bad bank.Explaining the arrangement, Khara said that NARCL will acquire and aggregate the identified NPA accounts from the banks, while IDRCL, under an exclusive arrangement, will handle the debt resolution process.This exclusive arrangement will be as per the scope defined in the debt management agreement being executed between the two entities, he said.The arrangement will be on principal-agent basis and final approval and ownership for the resolution will lie with the NARCL as the principal, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:41 IST
15 NPA accounts worth Rs 50,000 cr to be transferred to NARCL by Mar-end: SBI chairman
Dinesh Khara Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara on Friday said the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or bad bank and India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) are ready to commence operations and a total of 38 NPA accounts worth Rs 82,845 crore have been identified to be transferred to NARCL initially.

Khara said the transfer of 38 accounts will happen in a phased manner, and in the phase one 15 accounts worth Rs 50,000 crore will be transferred to NARCL in the current financial year.

''In the phase one, about 15 accounts aggregating to Rs 50,000 crore are expected to be transferred to the NARCL. We are trying to have these accounts transferred within this financial year after completing all the required processes,'' Khara told reporters.

He said while public sector banks have taken a majority stake in NARCL, IDRCL will be majorly owned by private sector banks.

SBI, Union Bank of India and Indian Bank have picked up 13.27 per cent stake each in NARCL. Punjab National Bank has acquired close to 12 per cent stake in the bad bank.

Explaining the arrangement, Khara said that NARCL will acquire and aggregate the identified NPA accounts from the banks, while IDRCL, under an exclusive arrangement, will handle the debt resolution process.

This exclusive arrangement will be as per the scope defined in the debt management agreement being executed between the two entities, he said.

The arrangement will be on principal-agent basis and final approval and ownership for the resolution will lie with the NARCL as the principal, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022