Egis Certified Top Employer 2022 in France and India

For over 25 years, the Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work, through excellent HR policies and people practices. Mr. Sandeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer India at Egis said, "We at Egis in India are immensely proud to have been officially recognized as a Top Employer 2022. Our talent and people practices have been critical drivers for overall organizational growth. With our progressive 'people first' policies and practices, we are working to consistently improve employee value." Mr. Suneel Wasan, Director, HR, Egis in India said, "It is a recognition of our agility, of our capacity to transform despite the health crisis, of the support we provide to our managers and more generally of our commitment to our employees. Despite the challenging year, we have experienced, which has certainly made an impact on organizations around the world, Egis in India has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to receive this prestigious award and wish to congratulate all other organizations that have been certified in their respective countries. In 2021, we stayed committed to our employees more than ever: flexible work policies; insurance, assisting employees and their families in maintaining their physical and mental wellbeing; investing in learning and development; evolving into an even more inclusive workplace, and continuing to attract the best and most diverse talent. This certification allowed us to conduct an in-depth study of our HR practices." The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations based on the analysis and benchmark of their HR Practices. The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being Diversity & Inclusion, and more. More than 1,857 Top Employers have been certified and recognized in 123 countries/regions across five continents. About Top Employers Institute Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices and helping accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies are validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,857 organizations in 123 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally. About Egis Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering, and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to climate emergencies and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 16,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organization of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world. Image: Egis Certified Top Employer 2022 in France and India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)