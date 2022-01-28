Left Menu

Argentina's Fernandez to address nation over 'understandings' with IMF

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is set to address the nation at 10 am (1300 GMT) on Friday over "understandings" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the presidential spokesperson's office said in an advisory. President Alberto Fernandez will speak to the country today at 10 am from the Olivos residence about understandings with the International Monetary Fund," the spokesperson's office said.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:12 IST
Argentina's Fernandez to address nation over 'understandings' with IMF
Alberto Fernandez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez is set to address the nation at 10 am (1300 GMT) on Friday over "understandings" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the presidential spokesperson's office said in an advisory. The South American country has been locked in talks with the IMF over a new program to revamp some $40 billion in debt outstanding from a failed loan deal from 2018 which it cannot repay. It faces a $700 million payment due on Friday.

"Official. President Alberto Fernandez will speak to the country today at 10 am from the Olivos residence about understandings with the International Monetary Fund," the spokesperson's office said. "At 10:15 in the Ministry of Economy, Minister Martín Guzmán and the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers Juan Manzur will give a press conference."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022