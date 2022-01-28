DICV sets up new dealerships in Maharashtra in association with Autobahn Trucking

Commercial vehicles maker DICV on Friday announced the expansion of its footprint in the western region with the setting up of three new dealerships – one each in Pune, Nashik and Satara – in association with Autobahn Trucking.

The move will enhance Daimler India Commercial Vehicle's (DICV) capability to service over 5,000 vehicles a month in Maharashtra, it said.

The launch of new touchpoints in the highly-industrialised automotive districts in Maharashtra indicates the increasing demand for BharatBenz products in the state, the company said in a statement.

The new dealerships are located on leading national and state highways, providing ease and flexibility to every type of customer, DICV said.

It added that on the national highways of the golden quadrilateral north-south and east-west corridors, the average distance between two BharatBenz touchpoints varies between 140 and 180 km.

''The year 2022 is a milestone year for us as we are going to complete 10 successful years in the Indian market. We expect this year to be much better than 2021, which we consider a recovery year for us.

''Therefore, a strong dealer partner is essential in the western region,'' said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, vice-president (marketing, sales and customer service) of DICV.

The avant-garde 3S (sales, service and spares) facility at Pune (Chakan) is spread over 66,000 square feet and houses 10 bays. It is the largest among the three new dealerships, DICV said.

Besides, the outlet will also offer a host of value-added features such as a state-of-the-art multi-storey 3,000 square feet spare parts area, bays for handling accidental vehicles, a dedicated resting area for drivers and ample space for truck parking.

He also said Autobahn Trucking is planning to add 100 bays in due course of time, adding that the expansion reflects the increasing demand for BharatBenz products in the region and demonstrates DICV's commitment to the Indian market.

''Maharashtra is an important market for BharatBenz. Expanding our distribution footprint with three new touchpoints at key locations will help us cater to the increasing demand for our trucks and buses.

''With this expansion, we have enhanced our capability to service over 5,000 vehicles a month in Maharashtra,'' DICV Chief Operating Officer Anshum Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)