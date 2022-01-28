Left Menu

SPMCIL sets up new bank note printing lines at Nashik, Dewas press

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:51 IST
SPMCIL sets up new bank note printing lines at Nashik, Dewas press
  • Country:
  • India

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), under its modernisation initiatives, has set up new bank note printing lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas, an official statement said.

The new bank note printing lines at CNP Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas were inaugurated done on Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022