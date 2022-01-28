SPMCIL sets up new bank note printing lines at Nashik, Dewas press

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), under its modernisation initiatives, has set up new bank note printing lines each at Currency Note Press, Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas, an official statement said.

The new bank note printing lines at CNP Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas were inaugurated done on Thursday, it added.

