MADC allots land for star hotel at Nagpur cargo hub airport

The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has approved the allotment of 6.79 acres land for a star hotel in 'Multi Model International and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN).

A release by MADC stated that this would be will be the first star hotel in MIHAN.

The release said that advertisement evoked a very good response and after taking the valued opinion from the Department of Company Secretary, the Legal Department and studying the CVC guidelines, the allotment was made to highest bidder Indian Safari and Camps Pvt. Ltd, Nagpur.

The Letter of acceptance was sent on January 28, 2022, to India Safari and Camps. The reserve price for the land is Rs 6,325 per sq.mtr. The highest bidder has quoted Rs 7,099.00 per sq. mtr. and the second highest bidder, Abha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. has quoted Rs 6,335.00 per sq. mtrs. for the said land. The total consideration of land is about Rs 20 crores.

In the past few months MADC have allotted land to Persistent Technologies in IT Sector, Kalpana Saroj Aviation in Aviation Sector, Cosgrow Agro in Agriculture sector, Anjani Logistics in Health Sector and now to India Safari and Camps Pvt. Ltd.

