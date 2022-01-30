PDD Falcon expects online sales to contribute 50% to its overall turnover in 5 yrs

Stainless steel home and kitchenware products manufacturer PDD Falcon expects sales from online channel to account for 50 per cent of its turnover in at least next five years with more and consumers taking the digital route for purchases, according to a top company official.

The company, which sells a range of steel-based items such as lunchboxes, sippers, steel canisters, tumblers, choppers and oil dispensers, currently has around 20 per cent of its sales from online and 80 per cent from physical stores across India.

''This ratio will, in the immediate future, become 70:30 and I assume that over the years or five years down the line, it will almost touch a ratio of 50:50,'' PDD Falcon Director Sneha Visaria told PTI.

Explaining the reasons for such expectations, she said, ''Because consumers are really turning to online purchases.'' While the company's products are already available on Amazon, FirstCry, Flipkart, BigBasket, it will soon be available on Myntra as well, she said adding PDD Falcon has also added features on its own website to accelerate the online sales.

''We have brought a lot of videos and actual visualisation...We have one module where we customise the sipper glass and bottles with names or anything which customers want,'' she said adding such customisation provision has really helped in increasing online sales.

Moreover, she said PDD Falcon also provides a service where customers can physically do a video call and choose or select the kind of product variations they want.

In terms of physical presence, Visaria said, ''We are already serving 17,500 pin codes and we have already served five lakh and more customers.'' With 80 per cent of current sales coming from offline models, she said the company currently has a network of 50 distributors in India, including tier I and tier II cities to cater to the mass market with each distributor serving around 200 stores.

PDD Falcon, which forayed into the segment in 2017, expects to close this financial year with a turnover of Rs 5 crore, she said adding it has in the last four years the brand has grown 222 per cent.

''In the coming years we are forecasting a sales of around Rs 12 crore,'' Visaria said.

With an eye on increasing demand, she said the company is adding another 8,000 sq ft space for packaging at its Mumbai facility in the next six months. Its current facility is spread over 45,000 square feet where it houses end-to-end solutions for manufacturing over 300 products in its portfolio.

