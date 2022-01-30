Left Menu

5 killed after car hits container truck in Pune

Four members of a family and their car driver were killed after the vehicle jumped a road-divider and hit a container truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:41 IST
5 killed after car hits container truck in Pune
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family and their car driver were killed after the vehicle jumped a road-divider and hit a container truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said. The victims were taking a family member to Kolhapur for medical treatment when the car met with in the accident near Shilatane village around 7.30 am, police inspector, Lonavla rural, Pravin More said.. Locals and police had to make lot of efforts to pull out the bodies from the badly damaged vehicle, he said.

''The car, going towards Pune, might have been speeding when it jumped the road-divider and hit the container going towards Mumbai. All the five car occupants died on the spot,'' he said. The bodies were later extricated with the help of villagers and sent to a hospital for postmortem, he said. Four of the deceased, including an 80-year-old woman, were from Mira Road area in neighbouring Thane district. The family was going to Kolhapur for the woman's medical treatment, the official said.

The deceased car driver hailed from Kurla in Mumbai, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022