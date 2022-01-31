MGNREGA outlay should be increased, support to MSMEs must be provided, says FICCI Vice President

FICCI Vice President Subhrakant Panda on Monday said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) outlay should be increased and support to MSMEs must be provided in the Union Budget. "We are expecting a higher MGNREGA outlay and a similar scheme for the urban poor. It is very important to provide support to MSMEs, which have been affected by pandemic and are clearly the job-creating machine of the economy," Panda told ANI.

He added that this will be a considered budget that will be growth-oriented and supportive of that sector of the economy which needs support at this stage. Attention needs to be provided to the sectors like tourism and hospitality as they have been affected by the pandemic, he added.

"As far as recovery is concerned it is important to put money in the hands of consumers. thereby leading to spending and leading to demand which will, in turn, start a virtuous cycle there after kicking it. What we feel the government should maintain its focus on spending until such time that private sectors kick in," he added. "Finally, under the reform bucket, there has been commendable work done in the field of ease of doing business. As far as reforms are concerned, measures like PLI schemes which has provided a Phillip to manufacturing in the country, Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat should continue," he stated.

The FICCI Vice President said that focus should be given on Research and Development especially industries and academia interaction and measures to boost R&D, spending with a focus on innovation as well. "Finally, I think the measure to support green technology because that is clearly the future and India has been a leader in this field thanks to Prime Minister for commitment to the net-zero emissions," he added.

"I have no doubt that there will measure forthcoming that will support the continuing recovery of the economy at a time there is little setback due to omicron leading the third wave but that is hopefully going to be behind us soon," he stated. "What is important is to unlock the credit flow into this sector in particular and economy in general which will ensure that economic engine keeps ticking and that is the best way to support job creation," he further stated.

With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses. Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

