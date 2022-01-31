Left Menu

FM tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha

31-01-2022
FM tables Economic Survey 2021-22 in Lok Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy ahead of the government's Budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022.

It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023).

This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

