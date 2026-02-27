Tram Tragedy in Milan: One Dead, Several Injured
A tram derailment in downtown Milan has resulted in one death and left around 40 people injured. The accident took place when a tram veered off tracks on Vittorio Veneto street, crashing into a shop window. Emergency services promptly responded, while an investigation into the cause is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:53 IST
A tram accident in central Milan has left one person dead and around 40 others injured, according to local firefighting sources. The derailment occurred on Friday, involving one of Milan's newest trams that went off the tracks on Vittorio Veneto street.
The incident saw the tram smashing into a shop window, prompting an urgent response from local emergency services who dispatched 13 ambulances to the scene. Civil protection units set up a tent to provide aid.
The Milan transportation firm, ATM, expressed shock and extended condolences to those affected, confirming a collaborative effort with judicial authorities to determine the accident's cause.