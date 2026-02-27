Tram Tragedy in Milan: One Dead, Several Injured

A tram accident in central Milan has left one person dead and around 40 others injured, according to local firefighting sources. The derailment occurred on Friday, involving one of Milan's newest trams that went off the tracks on Vittorio Veneto street.

The incident saw the tram smashing into a shop window, prompting an urgent response from local emergency services who dispatched 13 ambulances to the scene. Civil protection units set up a tent to provide aid.

The Milan transportation firm, ATM, expressed shock and extended condolences to those affected, confirming a collaborative effort with judicial authorities to determine the accident's cause.