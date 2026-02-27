Left Menu

Meghalaya Passes Progressive Bill for Transgender Inmates

The Meghalaya Assembly has approved a Bill focusing on the welfare of transgender inmates, aiming to modernize prison reforms. The legislation emphasizes inclusivity with provisions for separate housing and healthcare services, addressing the unique needs of transgender prisoners to ensure their safety, dignity, and rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Assembly's recent move to pass a Bill for the welfare of transgender inmates marks a significant step towards comprehensive prison reforms in the state. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar, the Meghalaya Prison and Correctional Services Bill 2026 focuses on the inclusivity of transgender prisoners.

The legislation introduces distinct measures, such as separate wards for transgender individuals, including both trans men and trans women, addressing their unique healthcare and psycho-social needs. These provisions aim to ensure safety and dignity within correctional institutions.

A senior official from the prison department highlighted that the Bill's initiatives align with contemporary correctional standards. By doing so, it seeks to modernize prison administration to facilitate the rehabilitation of all inmates, promising a more humane and inclusive environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

