Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for its youth wing's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, highlighting India's progress and accusing Congress of exposing its intellectual bankruptcy. He asserted his government's commitment to India's development despite Congress's attempts to undermine it through protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:57 IST
Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a scathing criticism of the Congress party following a shirtless protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Modi emphasized that such protests only serve to expose Congress's intellectual shortcomings.

Modi accused the Congress of embarrassing the nation during an esteemed event and argued that, despite their efforts to tarnish the event, his government remains committed to advancing India's development. He highlighted the nation's significant progress since 2014, from technological advancements to strengthening global trade relations.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the diminishing influence of Congress, citing their dwindling support among voters. He stressed the need for an effective opposition that provides a constructive alternative rather than resorting to baseless opposition.

