Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a scathing criticism of the Congress party following a shirtless protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit, Modi emphasized that such protests only serve to expose Congress's intellectual shortcomings.

Modi accused the Congress of embarrassing the nation during an esteemed event and argued that, despite their efforts to tarnish the event, his government remains committed to advancing India's development. He highlighted the nation's significant progress since 2014, from technological advancements to strengthening global trade relations.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the diminishing influence of Congress, citing their dwindling support among voters. He stressed the need for an effective opposition that provides a constructive alternative rather than resorting to baseless opposition.