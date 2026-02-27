Political Storm Brews Over MPCB Officials' Suspension
Two Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials were suspended after failing to attend a meeting called by BJP minister Pankaja Munde. The decision, ordered by pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande, stirred political tension as the MPCB is led by Shiv Sena's Siddhesh Kadam, a ruling ally of the BJP.
In a move that sparked controversy, two officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) were suspended on Friday, following an order from the pro-tem Speaker of the legislative assembly.
The swift suspensions of the MPCB officials raised eyebrows, as the board is chaired by Siddhesh Kadam from the ruling ally Shiv Sena, under the environment department led by BJP Minister Pankaja Munde. The officials, member secretary M Devender Singh and joint director Satish Padval, were dismissed following their absence from a meeting convened by Munde.
The absence was labeled as 'gross negligence' by pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande, who directed immediate action. The move was rapidly followed up, with a suspension file reaching Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis within a day, leading to action. On the political front, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar filed a breach of privilege motion against the MPCB for alleged non-compliance with ministerial directions.
