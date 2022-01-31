Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage, Gassco says

Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant faces afurther delay before it can restart production following a fire in 2020, Norwegian gas system manager Gassco said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The plant, which is operated by Equinor, is now expected to resume output on May 17 of this year, the filing showed, more than six weeks later than the previous goal of restarting on March 31.

