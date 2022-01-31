OLX Autos I Autocar "Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022" Winners Announced

Toyota, Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda emerge winners across categories in the first edition of the pre-owned car awards Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) OLX Autos in collaboration with Autocar India, the leading automotive publication in the country announced the winners of the ‘Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022’ at its virtual event held on January 27th, 2022. The awards applauded players in the pre-owned car segment and addressed the rising demand in the sector by presenting consumers with insights on best pre-owned purchases in the Indian automobile market. The inaugural edition of the ‘Pre-Owned Car Awards 2022’ selected winners across the Hatch-back, Sedan, SUV and MPV segments and also awarded models with the ‘Highest Residual Value’. These categories were also complemented by an overall viewer’s choice award for the best pre-owned brand as well as an overall winner across categories that took home the title of ‘Pre-Owned Car of the Year 2022’. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged overall champion taking home the coveted crown of ‘Pre-Owned Car of the Year 2022’ while Toyota emerged the viewers favourite bagging the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Pre-Owned Brand of the Year. The complete list of awards is as follows: • Hyundai Grand i10 wins the Best Pre-Owned Budget Hatchback • Maruti Suzuki Baleno wins the Best Pre-Owned Premium Hatchback • Hyundai i20 wins the Highest Residual Value - Hatchback • Honda Amaze wins Best Pre-Owned Budget Sedan • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bags Best Pre-Owned Premium Sedan • Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerges winner with Highest Residual Value - Sedan • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stood apart as Best Pre-Owned Budget SUV • Hyundai Creta wins the title of Best Pre-Owned Mid-Size SUV • Toyota Fortuner wins the Best Pre-Owned Premium SUV • Toyota Fortuner won the award for Highest Residual Value - SUV • Toyota Innova wins the title for Best Pre-Owned MPV • Toyota Kirloskar Motor bags Viewer’ Choice - Best Pre-Owned Brand • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged overall champion taking the ‘Pre-Owned Car of the Year 2022’ Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India said, “We are thrilled with the response and success of our awards in collaboration with Autocar India. At OLX Autos, we have always believed in bringing together all the stakeholders from the automotive ecosystem to build a stronger community and strengthen our consumers’ confidence & trust in the sector. These awards will serve as a definitive guide to help users make informed decisions on their purchase of pre-owned cars. We are confident that this initiative will further help to nurture our relationships with both the industry stakeholders and our valuable customers. We would also like to thank the entire Autocar India team for making this event a great success and helping set a new benchmark in the pre-owned car market.” Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India further added, “We are entering a new age for pre-owned cars which are being viewed and considered by consumers as a desirable alternative to a new car. It is only fitting then that we guide and inform our audience of the best pre-owned cars out there in the market by awarding those that are the most worthy of the consumer’s investment.” The jury for the awards consisted of prominent experts from the auto industry that included Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India; Renuka Kirpalani, Executive Editor Video, Autocar India; SergiusBarretto, Managing Editor, Autocar India; Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India; Armaan Ebrahim, Car Racer; Hemal N Thakkar, Director, CRISIL Limited and Ravi Bhatia, President and Director of JATO Dynamics India. About OLX Autos OLX Autos is a global car marketplace that’s transforming the auto industry. A one-stop solution to buying or selling a car, it’s safe, convenient, and offers guaranteed peace of mind for both buyer and seller. OLX Autos operates more than 450 inspection centres across Asia and the Americas, and online trading platforms for people to buy and sell cars. To date, OLX Autos has bought, sold, and inspected more than 400,000 cars. OLX Autos is currently active in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. It operates under the well-known webuyanycar.com brand in the US, and CarFirst in Pakistan. OLX Autos is part of OLX Group, which operates one of the fastest-growing networks of trading platforms globally. It serves 322 million people every month in 30+ countries around the world, helping them buy and sell cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. For more information, please visit: www.olxgroup.com. Image 1: OLX Autos I Autocar Pre-Owned Awards 2022 Image 2: From (L To R) Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India, and Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor, Autocar India PWR PWR

