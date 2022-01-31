Consistent increase in construction of National Highways/roads since FY14; 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21: Survey

Terming infrastructure as the backbone for any economy, the Economic Survey on Monday said there has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14, with 13,327 kms constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20. The Survey further said the extent and quality of infrastructure determines the ability of a country to utilise its comparative advantage and enables cost competitiveness. ''Infrastructure is the back bone for any economy,'' the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament said. It said in 2021-22 (till September), 3,824 kms of road network was constructed. ''There has been a consistent increase in the construction of National Highways/roads since 2013-14 with 13,327 kms of roads constructed in 2020-21 as compared to 10,237 kms in 2019-20, indicating an increase of 30.2 per cent over the previous year,'' it said. According to the Survey, the significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 was due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year -- a reflection of the impetus given by the government to a critical sector that generates employment and supports infrastructure during a pandemic year.

It also noted that road infrastructure is widely recognised as a potent means of socio-economic integration and is vital for the economic development of the country.

The pre-Budget Economic Survey said the road network of the country consists of National Highways (NH), state highways (SH), district, rural and urban roads as well as project roads, comprising over 63.71 lakh kms as on March 31,2019, which is the second-largest network in the world after the United States with 66.45 lakh kms of roads.

Several initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and National Monetisation Plan (NMP), among others, have been taken to propel the infrastructure investment, it added.

