Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maha's Latur
A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teens school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.Dattatraya Panchal 38, a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha 13 were killed on the spot.
- Country:
- India
A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.
The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teen's school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.
''Dattatraya Panchal (38), a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha (13) were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Football Maharashtra Centre of Excellence inaugurated
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported yet
SC to hear Maharashtra's OBC poll quota plea on Jan 19
Maharashtra reports 41,327 new COVID-19 cases
Tata Open Maharashtra: Bopanna, Ramkumar secure direct entry into doubles main draw