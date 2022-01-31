Left Menu

Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maha's Latur

A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teens school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.Dattatraya Panchal 38, a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha 13 were killed on the spot.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teen's school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.

''Dattatraya Panchal (38), a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha (13) were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

