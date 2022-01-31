Man, daughter killed by speeding truck in Maha's Latur

A man and his teen daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near MHADA colony in Babhalgaon Naka area when the duo was going on their motorcycle from Shivani-Peth to the teen's school, Vivekananda Chowk police station official SS Budde said.

''Dattatraya Panchal (38), a teacher, and his daughter Pratiskha (13) were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him. An accidental death case has been registered,'' he said.

