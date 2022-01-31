Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized in Kolkata, one held

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel of the Kolkata Police apprehended the person near the Babu Ghat area in the eastern metropolis on Sunday and seized 1,000 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500, a senior officer said. The accused originally hails from Para village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh but has been staying at Thane in Maharashtra.

''We are interrogating him to find out his contacts in Bengal,'' the officer added.

