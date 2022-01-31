Left Menu

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized in Kolkata, one held

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 16:35 IST
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 5 lakh seized in Kolkata, one held
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Task Force personnel of the Kolkata Police apprehended the person near the Babu Ghat area in the eastern metropolis on Sunday and seized 1,000 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500, a senior officer said. The accused originally hails from Para village in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh but has been staying at Thane in Maharashtra.

''We are interrogating him to find out his contacts in Bengal,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022