Actor Mukesh J Bharti and Director Partho Ghosh released the first look poster of Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, releasing on 18th February

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): Actor Mukesh J Bharti who was last seen in Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke along with the director Partho Ghosh has released the poster of the upcoming Romcom and action-drama Pyar Mein Thoda Twist, which has already become a topic of discussion amongst the movie buffs. The film revolves around the Love chemistry of Actor Mukesh J Bharti and Actress Richa Mukherjee. The star cast of the film is Rajesh Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Govind Namdev, Alka Amin, Santosh Shukla, Soma Rathod and Arpit Bhadauria Rajeev Pandey, Onkar Das Manikpuri, Sahebdas Manikpuri, Manju Bharti.

Mukesh J Bharti said, "Today I'm So happy my upcoming movie Pyar Mein Thoda Twist Poster has been out, and I'm getting very good response from people, family and friends. I would like to thanks my director Partho Ghosh for his trust and believe. Today is a very big day for me and my team". Pyar Mein Thoda Twist is a Romcom and action-drama film. It's a story of a town near Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Hero of the film Mukesh J. Bharti and Heroine Maya loves each other even after knowing the old rivalry between their families. A twist comes with the entry of Jwala Singh, aka Mr. Wanted. Everyone in the town and police is looking for Mr. Wanted how the life of everyone changes with Jwala Singh's aka Mr. Wanted entry.

The film has been directed by renowned director Partho Ghosh and produced by Manju Bharti and Co-produced by Vijay Singh Bhadauria, Noor Fatima, Ajita Singh Bhadauria, under the banners of Vivek Films Production House in association with VSB Pictures Pvt Ltd 'Pyar Mein Thoda Twist' has been shot entirely in the City of Nawabs - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the foot-tapping music score for this film has also been composed by Disco King Bappi Lahiri!. 'Pyar Mein Thoda Twist' is a remarkable comedy-drama which is guaranteed to impress audiences. Pan India distribution by Sarthak Cinema. The film will hit the theatres on February 18, 2022. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

