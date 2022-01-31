Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 192 cr

31-01-2022
Ajanta Pharma on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8.57 per cent to Rs 191.78 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The Mumbai-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 176.63 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 837.91 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 748.74 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

During the period under review, the drug maker reported sales of Rs 256 crore in the domestic market, compared to Rs 220 crore earlier.

Similarly, exports rose to Rs 563 crore from Rs 524 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

