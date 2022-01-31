Left Menu

Eco Survey showcases development using satellite, geo-spatial images

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:55 IST
Eco Survey showcases development using satellite, geo-spatial images
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey has used a mix of satellite imagery, geospatial data and cartographic techniques to showcase the country's development and urbanisation over the years.

A new chapter, 'Tracking Development through Satellite Images and Cartography', demonstrates the use of satellite and geo-spatial images to gauge various economic phenomenon such as urbanisation, infrastructure, environmental impact and farming practices, among others.

Using satellite images, India's night-time luminosity has been compared between 2012 and 2021.

''Night-time luminosity provides an interesting representation of the expansion of electricity supply, the geographical distribution of population and economic activity, urban expansion as well as growth of ribbon developments between urban hubs,'' the Survey noted.

Similarly, geospatial and cartographic techniques have been used to show the extent of physical as well as financial infrastructure development in India.

''This includes expansion of national highways, airports, commercial bank branches, metros, etc,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022