Punjab polls: Sukhbir Badal declares assets worth Rs 122.77 cr

Horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh, two weapons valued at Rs 3 lakh and immovable properties worth Rs 52.95 crore were part of the total assets of Rs 122.77 crore declared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in his affidavit.

The SAD president filed his nomination papers on Monday from Jalalabad assembly seat in Punjab's Fazilka district for the February 20 polls.

Badal has declared his movable and immovable assets including those of his wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal worth Rs 51.21 crore and Rs 71.56 crore, respectively.

Sukhbir Badal, who is currently an MP from Ferozepur seat, owns horses worth Rs 95.82 lakh and two weapons worth Rs three lakh while his wife has one weapon worth Rs 1.25 lakh and paintings worth Rs 3.40 lakh, according to the affidavit.

He does not have any car but he does have two tractors worth Rs 2.38 lakh in his name. While Sukhbir Badal has gold jewelery worth Rs 9 lakh, his wife has gold jewelery worth Rs 7.24 crore, according to the affidavit.

Among his immovable properties, the SAD chief owns agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial properties in Muktsar, Sirsa (Haryana), Ganganagar (Rajasthan), Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

He has a 2,225 square yards residential house in Chandigarh's Sector-9 with a market value of Rs 23.72 crore.

According to his affidavit, Sukhbir Badal's liabilities including bank loans etc are worth Rs 37.62 crore.

Having done matriculation from Lawrence school in Sanawar in 1980 and MBA from California State University in USA in 1987, Sukhbir Badal has shown himself as an agriculturalist.

