Chouhan hurts his ankle, given tetanus injection

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hurt his left ankle after it got entangled in iron rods of a roof ventilation system of a house in his assembly constituency Budhni in Sehore district during a visit to a family to offer condolences, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

Budhni in-charge Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mehrban Singh said the CM was immediately given first aid, a tetanus injection to avoid any infection and his wound was bandaged.

The eyewitnesses said the incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Chouhan went to the house in Narayanpur village to express condolences at the demise of a person there.

After he climbed the stairs and reached the first floor, he inadvertently stepped onto the ventilation system (open space for sunlight and air circulation) made up of iron rods which was covered with a piece of cloth, they said.

However, officials in his entourage refused to speak about the incident.

Meanwhile, one of his press advisers told PTI that Chouhan on Monday planted sapling of a tree in Bhopal and later left for New Delhi, where he is expected to meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

