Rs 10 lakh fine if Greater Noida Authority's logo used without permission

A fine of Rs 10 lakh would be imposed on any private company using the logo of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority GNIDA without permission for personal promotion, officials said on Monday.The GNIDA said it will also cancel the land lease deed of any such companies which are found using its logo without permission in order to gain trust of investors.Some companies in Greater Noida are trying to use GNIDAs logo in their publicity to win the trust of investors, while the GNIDA is not directly related to their projects.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:46 IST
A fine of Rs 10 lakh would be imposed on any private company using the logo of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) without permission for personal promotion, officials said on Monday.

The GNIDA said it will also cancel the land lease deed of any such companies which are found using its logo without permission in order to gain trust of investors.

''Some companies in Greater Noida are trying to use GNIDA's logo in their publicity to win the trust of investors, while the GNIDA is not directly related to their projects. On the instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, it has been decided that a fine of Rs 10 lakh would be imposed on such offender,'' it said in a statement.

''If the mistake is repeated, the approved map of the allotted plot of the company will also be cancelled. Action will also be taken to cancel its lease deed,'' the GNIDA said.

GNIDA's officer on special duty (builder cell) Santosh Kumar has cautioned the investors to seek complete information about any project before pumping their hard-earned money into it in order to avoid any trouble in future.

