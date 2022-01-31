Bihar govt inks pact with Tata Technologies to upgrade ITIs

The Bihar government on Monday signed a deal with Tata Technologies as part of which the company will transform nearly 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the state into Centres of Excellence (COEs).

According to a statement issued by the company, the Memorandum of Agreement was inked here in the presence of Labour Resources Development Minister Jibesh Kumar. The project envisages upgradation of 149 ITIs at a total expenditure of Rs 4,606.97 crore.

In the first phase, 60 centres will be upgraded to COEs by September this year while work on the remaining 89 would be completed by June, 2023. Tata Technologies said the company will also deploy 298 training personnel along with industry partners and will facilitate the deployment of advanced tools and equipment. “The transformation of ITIs into Centres of Excellence will transform the technology landscape of the state and lead to better upskilling and employment opportunities for the youth. The state will become a potential investment destination for industry players keen on embracing Industry 4.0 and smart technologies for manufacturing'', the minister said on the occasion.

The term Industry 4.0, or Fourth Industrial Revolution, describes the growing trend towards automation and data exchange in technology and processes within the manufacturing industry, including Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Factories and Cloud Computing.

These COEs ''will facilitate 23 new technologically advanced trade courses covering some in-demand latest technologies like Electric Vehicles, Robotics, Digital Manufacturing, IoT, Automation, and Artisanship. Post upgrade, the students can expect multiple certifications from technology/Original Equipment Manufacturer providers in addition to the certification provided by the COEs across all trades leading to better employment opportunities for them,” the minister added.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Through this collaboration with the Bihar Government, we will leverage our manufacturing domain knowledge and digital engineering expertise to develop future-ready courseware that allows students at Centres of Excellence to develop their capabilities in the latest Industry 4.0 technology and be part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem.” PTI NAC NN NN

