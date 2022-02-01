Left Menu

A K Goel assumes charge as MD&CEO of Punjab National Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 18:34 IST
Atul Kumar Goel has assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the city-headquartered Punjab National Bank (PNB), a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Goel has assumed the charge as the MD & CEO of the bank with effect from February 1, 2022, PNB said in the filing.

Mallikarjuna Rao has ceased to be the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with effect from February 1, 2022 upon his superannuation on January 31, 2022, said the lender.

Prior to assuming charge as the head of the state-owned bank, Goel was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of PNB on January 1, 2022.

Before this, he was the MD & CEO of Kolkata-headquartered UCO Bank since November 2018 and served as the Executive Director during September 2016 to November 2018.

A seasoned banker having around three decades of experience in public sector banks, he was instrumental in turning around the loss-making UCO Bank in FY2020-21.

UCO Bank was reporting losses for five consecutive years before FY21.

