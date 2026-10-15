Two aerial drones hit ships in Romanian waters, president says
Two aerial drones hit two ships which caught fire in Romanian territorial waters overnight, President Nicusor Dan said at a European Union Summit in Brussels on Thursday.
Two aerial drones hit two ships which caught fire in Romanian territorial waters overnight, President Nicusor Dan said at a European Union Summit in Brussels on Thursday.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.