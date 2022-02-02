ANIIDCO installs QR codes in all IMFL outlets

To provide real time stock availability and to ensure transparency in the sale of liquor, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO) has introduced QR code based mechanism at all IMFL outlets of ANIIDCO in the union territory.

Kishore Kshirsagar Lakshman, Executive Director (IMFL), ANIIDCO started the QR code based mechanism on Tuesday at IMFL Self Service Shop of ANIIDCO, Delanipur, an official release said. The QR code mechanism will ensure accountability and bring transparency in the sale of liquor in the archipelago.

QR codes have been installed at all IMFL outlets of ANIIDCO and now customers can scan QR code from their mobile phones and can plan their purchase by checking the real time stock of liquor available in the concerned shop, the release said.

