Air Tensions in Yemen: New Saudi Flight Mandates Stir Controversy

Saudi Arabia has mandated inspections on flights from Aden International Airport, causing tensions with Yemen's Emirati-backed separatists. The restrictions apply to routes between Aden and the UAE. This development further strains Saudi-UAE relations amid Yemen's ongoing civil conflict, complicated by territorial and strategic disagreements.

  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's transport ministry, aligned with Emirati-backed southern separatist authorities, announced on Thursday that Saudi Arabia has imposed new inspection requirements for flights to and from Aden International Airport via Jeddah.

According to the ministry, which is part of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), it was taken aback by the unexpected measures dictating that international flights from or to Aden must stop in Jeddah for a mandatory inspection before proceeding.

The reasons behind Saudi Arabia's newly imposed requirements remain unclear, and neither the Saudi nor Emirati foreign ministries have responded to requests for clarification. The move has been denounced by Yemeni officials as an air blockade, calling for a reversal to traditional flight operations.

