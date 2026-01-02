New Year Tragedy: Fire Ravages Popular Swiss Resort Bar

A deadly fire swept through Le Constellation bar at the Crans-Montana resort in the Swiss Alps during New Year's celebrations, leaving approximately 40 dead and another 115 injured. Swiss authorities have launched an investigation into what has become one of the nation's worst night-time tragedies.

Frédéric Gisler, commander of the Valais Canton police, stated that the identification of victims is ongoing, while Valais Canton Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud confirmed no evidence of an attack and no arrests. The incident has left the community in deep shock and mourning, with Switzerland observing five days of mourning.

Witness accounts describe scenes of chaos, with patrons attempting to escape through narrow exits as the fire ravaged the bar's interior. The Swiss community and authorities remain united in facing this calamity with courage and mutual support, as they grapple with the aftermath of the incident.

