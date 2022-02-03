Left Menu

Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 06:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron reviewed during a call on Wednesday the coordination of diplomatic efforts and plans to impose economic costs on Moscow should it invade Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden and President Macron agreed their teams will stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO Allies and EU partners, on our coordinated and comprehensive approach to managing these issues," it said in a readout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

