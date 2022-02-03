Emami restructures board

Home-grown FMCG company Emami Limited on Thursday restructured its board by re-designating whole-time directors Mohan Goenka and Harsh Agarwal as vice-chairman cum wholetime director and vice-chairman cum MD respectively with effect with April one, 2022.

In a statement, the company said founders R S Agarwal and R S Goenka have expressed their desire to step down from their current executive positions while continuing on the board.

Accordingly, the board unanimously decided to appoint R S Goenka as non-executive chairman while re-designating R S Agarwal as chairman emeritus effective April one. Both the founders will not accept any emoluments from the company for taking up their new positions. The board also acceded to Sushil K Goenka's desire to step down from his current position as the managing director of Emami as part of the transition process and has re-appointed him as a whole-time director of the company.

