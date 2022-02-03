Left Menu

Thomas Cook (India) Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 25 cr

While initial restrictions such as cessation of air traffic and other forms of public transport and closure of hotel operations have been relaxed over the past few quarters, the second and third waves of the pandemic have been a serious hindrance to normalisation of business in India and abroad, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:08 IST
Thomas Cook (India) Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 25 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 24.59 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.24 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income from operations stood at Rs 750.25 crore, as compared to Rs 271.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses jumped to Rs 786.69 crore from Rs 360.75 crore earlier. The lockdowns and restrictions imposed from time to time on various activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic have posed challenges to all the businesses of the company and its subsidiaries and associates, Thomas Cook (India) said. While initial restrictions such as cessation of air traffic and other forms of public transport and closure of hotel operations have been relaxed over the past few quarters, the second and third waves of the pandemic have been a serious hindrance to normalisation of business in India and abroad, it added. ''However, the group has been able to restart some of its businesses in the foreign exchange and domestic ticketing and leisure travel segments in India,'' the company said, adding it expects operations to normalise in a phased manner once the confidence of corporates and travellers is fully restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022