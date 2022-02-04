Iraqi spokesman says Kuwait Airways announces resuming flights to Iraq

Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said Kuwait Airways announced it is resuming flights to Iraq, Iraqi state news agency reported.

Kuwait Airways suspended its flights to Iraq last month due to "the current situation there", the Gulf country's flag carrier said a day after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one civilian airplane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)