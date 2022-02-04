Your-Space introduces 24X7 Mental Health Support Feature for students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Your-Space, India's premier student housing company, announces their partnership with YourDOST, an online counseling and emotional support platform designed to foster mental wellness. This initiative brings professional counseling services 24x7 that are tailor-made for students which will be easily accessible through the Your-Space community app.

Mental health awareness and timely access is the need of the hour for the student community, and Your-Space wants to encourage active communication around it. Since the pandemic, The Gen Z and millennials have been shaken up with uncertainties around various topics surrounding their career, personal space, forging new friendships and skill development. Your-Space was born with a purpose, to better the students; world while they toil hard to study away from their homes. Its foundation is cemented in four pillars of commitment: Security, Comfort, Community and Health. The core philosophy is to cultivate a student-first environment that promotes holistic well-being and personal growth. YourDOST has expertise in dealing with students' mental and emotional well-being and is a great fit for an awareness and counselling partner.

As a part of their initiative to build India's first student community, Your-Space recently launched their Community App. The community provides the Your-Space members an exclusive access to curated experiences & deals amongst other community benefits. Thanks to this partnership, students can now seek guidance from 1000+ Experts, with complete privacy, confidentiality, and anonymity. They could discuss various concerns about career, relationships, time management, confidence and more. They can chat with the experts 24x7 and set up appointments with qualified psychologists with a tap of a button. Commenting on the initiative, Shubha Lal from Your-Space said, "While Gen Z is far more active about leading conversations around mental health, we felt that we wanted to bring experts available 24x7 to their perusal whenever the need arises so they don't have to struggle to find the right fit and have resources handy. YourDOST is a great partner, who has expertise in counselling students, and we are confident our community will greatly benefit from this collaboration."

"Mental health is an undeniable part of people's lives and empowering students with sound mental health awareness could be the weapon to prepare the youth of tomorrow. We prepare them through Specific training modules, workshops and assessments to build qualities of resilience, increased self-esteem and healthy coping mechanisms," Richa Singh, Co-founder YourDOST added. Your-Space is an IIM - Cambridge - Oxford alumni initiative, co-founded by former bankers, consultants and great friends, Nidhi Kumra and Shubha Lal who identified the gap in the organized student housing sector, creating a set-up that young adults can treat like home. Your-Space was born with a purpose, to better the students' world while they toil hard to study away from their homes. Its foundation is cemented in four pillars of commitment: Security, Comfort, Community and Health.

It is redefining student living with a unique product proposition. The core philosophy is to cultivate a student-first environment that promotes holistic well-being and personal growth. With 7000+ operational beds in 9 cities, Your-Space will have more than 20,000 beds by July 2022 for the coming 2022-2023 academic year. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)