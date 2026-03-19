Twisted Family Ties: Murder Mystery Unravels in Dehradun Forest

The Uttarakhand Police made a crucial breakthrough in a murder investigation as they arrested Ranjit Sharma, the husband of the deceased woman, Rupa, whose body was found in a forest in Dehradun.

Ranjit, a 32-year-old daily wage laborer from Bihar, allegedly strangled Rupa amid domestic disputes. Previously unidentifiable due to decomposition, Rupa's body was discovered inside a sack and later identified through her attire.

The case revealed tumultuous familial relations, with Rupa pressuring Ranjit to leave his second wife. Driven by desperation, Ranjit confessed to the crime, unveiling a harrowing chain of events. Authorities have announced a reward for the team that solved the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)