Trump Denies Plans for Middle East Troop Deployment Amid Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is not considering the deployment of U.S. soldiers to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran extends into its fourth week. Speaking at the White House alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump asserted, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."

Despite concerns raised by Reuters suggesting possible troop reinforcements, Trump insisted that no additional military personnel would be sent to the region. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops," he stated, emphasizing that appropriate actions would be taken as necessary.

The ongoing conflict began with Iranian strikes on U.S. military bases on February 28, resulting in the deaths of 13 American soldiers. The administration's stance continues to spark discussions on U.S. military strategy in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)