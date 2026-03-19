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Preserving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Cultural Panchang Unveiled

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a cultural Hindu calendar, aiming to preserve and promote the state's rich religious and cultural heritage. The Panchang highlights traditional festivals, religious events, and renowned pilgrimage sites, serving as a cultural touchstone for the youth and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:40 IST
Preserving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Cultural Panchang Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the Hindu New Year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a Panchang, describing it as a vital tool for preserving the state's cultural and religious legacy.

Produced by the Information and Public Relations Department, the Panchang is designed to educate the public about significant festivals, fasts, and religious events, marking an effort to maintain Sanatan traditions that define the state's social and cultural identity.

The calendar features crucial dates and insights into key pilgrimage sites, functioning as an educational resource for younger generations. Dhami emphasized its role in showcasing Uttarakhand's cultural uniqueness on both national and international platforms.

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