Preserving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Cultural Panchang Unveiled

On the occasion of the Hindu New Year, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled a Panchang, describing it as a vital tool for preserving the state's cultural and religious legacy.

Produced by the Information and Public Relations Department, the Panchang is designed to educate the public about significant festivals, fasts, and religious events, marking an effort to maintain Sanatan traditions that define the state's social and cultural identity.

The calendar features crucial dates and insights into key pilgrimage sites, functioning as an educational resource for younger generations. Dhami emphasized its role in showcasing Uttarakhand's cultural uniqueness on both national and international platforms.