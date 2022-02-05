Left Menu

Private company duped of over Rs 22 lakh by cyber fraudster

Updated: 05-02-2022 18:41 IST
A private company here was allegedly duped of Rs over 22 lakh by a cyber fraudster, police said on Saturday.

The fraudster, posing as the company director, sent fabricated mails to the chief financial officer of the enterprise asking him to transfer money to several bank accounts, they said.

Pankaj Sood, chief financial officer of Pragati Group, located in Sector 38, had received several emails wherein the fraudster, impersonating as director Shubhendra Mittal, asked him to make payments to certain accounts. Sood, accordingly, transferred Rs 22,40,000 to the said accounts, police said citing the complaint filed by the financial officer.

Sood later came to know from the company director that he had not sent any such mails, they said.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act at cybercrime police station in the city, police said.

Inspector Bijender Kumar, Station House Officer of cybercrime police station, said a probe into the matter is on.

