Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 05:35 IST
Australia temporarily suspended operations at its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, and evacuated staff, following the deteriorating security situation caused by the build up of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
"We will be moving our operations to a temporary office in Lviv," the ministry said in a statement. "We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means." Lviv is a city in western Ukraine, around 70 kilometres (44 miles) from the border with Poland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER: Russia's risky options beyond full Ukraine attack
Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases - ministry
World News Roundup: Russian buildup at Ukraine border includes blood for wounded, U.S. officials say; Turkey's Erdogan threatens media with reprisals over 'harmful' content and more
EXCLUSIVE-Russia moves blood supplies near Ukraine, adding to U.S. concern, officials say
Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine