Olympics-China reports 3 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 13
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-02-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 08:40 IST
- Country:
- China
China detected three new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Feb. 13, the same number as a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday.
All three infections were among new airport arrivals, including one athlete or team official, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Beijing
- Olympic Games
- Winter Games
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 29 vs 59 a day earlier
Protest in Belgium against China's human rights violations, calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel
China’s plans for Xinjiang, and what it means for the region’s persecuted Uyghurs - podcast
China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases