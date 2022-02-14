Two killed, 1 injured in road accident in Nagpur

Two persons were killed and another sustained grievous injuries in a road accident involving their motorcycle and a speeding mini truck here in Maharashtra on Monday, police officials said.

The accident took place on the Umred-Bhivapur road in Nagpur district when the recklessly driven mini truck came from behind and brushed past the motorcycle on which the three were travelling, they said.

As a result, the trio fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries, the officials said.

They were taken to a hospital where two of the them, Mukesh Vinayak Bandebuche (31) and Haridas Devrao Thamke (32), residents of Panjrepa village under Bhivapur tehsil, succumbed to their injuries, they said.

The injured person is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, the officials said.

"We have launched a search for the mini truck driver," a police official said.

