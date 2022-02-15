Left Menu

EarlySalary strengthens its BNPL offering and forays into the healthcare sector

EarlySalary, India's largest consumer lending platform for young professionals, launches Health Category to strengthen its BNPL portfolio. EarlySalary brings onboard Parvaiz Hussain, the CEO and Co-Founder of HealthFin, who will now be leading the Health Category and strengthening its BNPL offering which includes EdTech, Consumer Tech, Insurance and HealthCare categories.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:11 IST
EarlySalary strengthens its BNPL offering and forays into the healthcare sector
Mr. Parvaiz Hussain, Business Head. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EarlySalary, India's largest consumer lending platform for young professionals, launches Health Category to strengthen its BNPL portfolio. EarlySalary brings onboard Parvaiz Hussain, the CEO and Co-Founder of HealthFin, who will now be leading the Health Category and strengthening its BNPL offering which includes EdTech, Consumer Tech, Insurance and HealthCare categories. Parvaiz Hussain brings his experience of building a health-focused lending platform with partners of around 1,000 hospitals like Apollo, Fortis, Wockhardt and more to EarlySalary.

EarlySalary BNPL offerings provide exceptional services like customized loans at the lowest interest to customers and integrated tech systems to merchants across categories that offer the fastest approval rate and superior customer experience. The product will focus on three categories - Emergency & Operative Medical Care Treatment, Elective and Planned Treatment and Cosmetic & Aspirational Treatments. Over the next 18 months, it aims to cover a few thousand Hospitals, Medical Procedures, Products and Services available to its users on No Cost EMI as a part of its offerings. With EarlySalary Health, the company continues to further its mission to serve every need of young, aspirational and tech-savvy Indians. A market leader in the lending space, it has disbursed more than 2.3 million loans worth over Rs. 5,000 crores - logging in almost 1 lakh loans a month. This new product offering will also help the company tap into the healthcare lending space that is largely under-served.

On the occasion, Akshay Mehrotra, CEO and Co-Founder, EarlySalary said, "Affordability is key in BNPL Category. With BNPL offering, it allows aspiring Indian's access to services and products which were earlier out of access. EarlySalary Health will strengthen our BNPL offering and help us serve many more customers in a seamless manner. We welcome Parvaiz to the EarlySalary family." Parvaiz Hussain said, "I am looking forward to being a part of EarlySalary Health and leading it towards new directions. At HealthFin, we were able to scale the category to nearly 50,000 customers but with EarlySalary deeper reach, larger demographic serving capabilities and stronger systems - I believe we can build a very large business in Health as BNPL Business."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022