Left Menu

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

PTI | Orlando | Updated: 16-02-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:50 IST
Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Starting this week, the masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and the resort's sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday, Disney World officials said on the resort's website.

Current guidelines require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

After the new guidelines go into effect Thursday, unvaccinated visitors still will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations, according to Disney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022