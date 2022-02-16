Ryanair says has duty to fly to Ukraine as long as 'there is no war or missiles'
Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday the airline has a duty to fly passengers in and out of Ukraine as long as "there is no war or missiles".
"We see no reason not to continue those flights until we are told by European authorities that it is not safe to fly," O'Leary told a news conference in Lisbon.
