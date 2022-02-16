Left Menu

Ryanair says has duty to fly to Ukraine as long as 'there is no war or missiles'

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:24 IST
Ryanair says has duty to fly to Ukraine as long as 'there is no war or missiles'
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday the airline has a duty to fly passengers in and out of Ukraine as long as "there is no war or missiles".

"We see no reason not to continue those flights until we are told by European authorities that it is not safe to fly," O'Leary told a news conference in Lisbon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022